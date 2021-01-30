1-Juan Soriano. He returned to the start after five league games with Dani Barrio as the starter. He did not have a job because Alcorcón did not shoot him at the door. Always focused.

22-Alexander González. He started as a forward right lane. More extreme than defense. Centering is not his thing, but he tried non-stop.

26-Ishmael. Located as right central. After a head-to-head collision with Hugo Fraie, he bled and returned to the field with a “Camacho-style” bandage. He killed himself and at times he was even as a center forward. Bravo match.

4-Lombán. Very good game from Avilés. He was the chief of defense. Sober in the air and safe in the court.

5-Juande. Marc Gual created a problem for him. He defended himself more or less well. It is still far from the level it had several games ago.

33-Christ Romero. Left lane ahead. He had Hugo Fraile in front of him. It was used thoroughly. He is improving in defense. It has many things from the Italian Antonio Cabrini.

20-Caye Quintana. Second forward or forward. It was not fine. He lacked forcefulness to hit but he worked and looked for ways as always.

23-Escassi. Solvency midfielder. He saw the fifth yellow for a foul on Hugo Fraile. He will not be able to play the next game. It spanned field. He was pretty good and sustained the team.

30-Ramón Enriquez. Bad first half. Misplaced and with little defensive precision. Then it was intoned a bit. Better intentions than facts although he was intense in his work as a midfielder.

10 Jairo. He started on the left wing. Little contribution. He was replaced at 60 ‘by Yanis. It can and should do much more.

12-Chavarría. Just a header in the first half. He fought alone with all the Alcorcón defenders. Great cut to Víctor García in the play of 0-1. Definition of crack.

From the bench

17-Yanis Rahmani. He came out at 60 ‘for a bit of freshness. He threw a free kick but gave Chavarría a magical pass from his field. What is said an ‘oriented clearance’.

11-Joaquin Muñoz. He entered the home stretch. He added depth and was scary with his presence, although few dribbles came out well.

Sergio Pellicer. It started with a 5-4-1. He knew how to be patient despite the fact that his team did not play good football. His phrase says it all. “I’d rather play like today and win than do it like in Almería and lose.”