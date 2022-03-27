Danny Barrio: A huge mistake by the goalkeeper condemned Málaga. The 0-1 sank the Blue and Whites, who no longer raised their heads in the rest of the match. The debate in the goal is once again topical.

Andres Caro: The youth squad played on the right side due to the absence of Víctor Gómez and suffered more than in previous games. He saw the yellow and could see the second for a foul on Escriche in the second half.

Scarce: Bad party paleño. Natxo delayed him to the center of defense and kept Peybernes on the bench. The center of the defense was a hole in many moments of the second half.

Lombard: It clearly lowered the level compared to previous games. He didn’t have his day either. The rear reminded of the worst days.

Cuffer: He saw the yellow and ended up with muscle problems. He made some mistakes in defense and added very little in attack. Evil.

Jozebed: A pinpoint pass to Vadillo in the last action of the first half was his best action. Apart from that he was very diluted.

Febas: He was seen willful, but it was not the previous days. Málaga did not rule the match at any time.

Jairus: He was the most inspired malaguista while he was on the pitch. He broke within half an hour and was substituted.

Paulinus: Again inconsequential. He heard whistles from the stands already in the first half. Very loose match yours. Another one.

Vadillo: He had a chance on the edge of the break after a great pass from Jozabed. Beyond that he offered very little.

Robert: He hovered around the goal twice in the first half, but ran into Andrés Fernández. The youth squad went from not playing a minute in Fuenlabrada to starting against Huesca.

Hicham: He gave a breath of fresh air as soon as he left instead of Jairo. His was the action that was close to becoming Roberto’s 1-0 before the end of the first half. In the second half, like the rest of the team, he was barely seen.

Antonin: He entered with the game already 0-2 and his contribution was very little. A distant shot and little else.

Brandon: Like Antoñín, he entered to look for a desperate comeback, but his presence was inconsequential.

Chavarria: He was practically not seen in the final minutes.

Ramon: His presence on the field was also not noticed.