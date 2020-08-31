Malaga and Granada added minutes and filming in Marbella in a friendly (0-0) that makes it clear that the unfinished business for both teams at this point in the preseason is at the top. Pellicer and Diego Martínez try to build their teams from behind. Finding balance and defensive solidity is the first premise of both coaches. And this friendly made a record of it.

Málaga recovered its drawing with three centrals and Granada had an eleven with many starting theorists. Escassi played his first minutes and did it, as many expected, in the axis of defense. For its part, Diego Martínez wants to give Luis Milla stripes from the beginning, a strong bet of the club that begins to leave details that can be a key player this season in Los Cármenes. At Málaga, the homegrown players continue to gain merits. Ismael Casas and Juande, both recently renovated, are already two very pleasant realities.

It took the defenses half an hour to leave the first loophole to the attackers. The first one found it Tete Morente, who took advantage of a bad control of Germán to demand Aaron. The answer, from set pieces, was given Soldier. But he missed on goal. Gonzalo also had his share of prominence with a good hand after a bad clearance by Tete.

Iván Calero also made his debut as a blue and white in the second half. The winger hardly suffered in defense, although he did not show much in attack. The chances were made to wait again after the break. Málaga remained well planted and finished better than Granada, but is still orphaned in attack (Orlando Sá did not play due to muscle discomfort and the club expects to close Caye Quintana in the next few hours).

Granada is also very fair. Diego Martínez’s team got worse with the changes. He lost spark and presence and failed to put Munir in trouble in the entire second half. Diego Martínez misses Jorge Molina, which will take time to join the group after testing positive for COVID-19, and some more piece that the rojiblanco club must find in the market.

Malaga, very serious behind, he is still very caught with tweezers in attack. Granada still lacks rhythm and filming in the final meters. Under those parameters the match had a logical outcome and ended scoreless.

Data sheet:

Malaga CF: Gonzalo (Munir, 46 ‘); Ismael Casas, Quintana, Escassi, Juande, Ale Benítez; Larrubia, Ramón, Benkhemassa, Tete Morente; and Hoyos. They also played: Munir, Calero, Luis Hernández, Lombán, Rolón, José Rodríguez, Adrián, Hicham, Julio, Iván Jaime, Issa Fomba and Mini.

Granada CF: Aaron; Foulquier, Germán, Vallejo, Neva; Milla, Montoro, Azeez; Puertas, Soldado and Fede Vico. They also played: Andorinha, Antoñín, Víctor Díaz, Gonalons, Quini, Domingos Duarte, Machís, Álex Martínez, Ismael Ruiz.

Referee: José Luis Guzmán Mansilla (School of Jaén). He admonished Soldier (45 ‘).

Stadium: Marbella Football Impact.