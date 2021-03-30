Malaga and Almeria are two of those who count their penalties from VAR in VAR (follow the game live on AS.com). If last week was Sergio Pellicer who confessed feel “outraged” for a goal by Tenerife not observed as a foul on Juan Soriano, last Sunday Jose Gomes, Almeria technician, starred in the Cracked of the year for the now famous penalty in 99 ‘decreed by the work and grace of the disputed technology arbitral. The sheikh of Almería, Turki Al-Sheikh, also came up on Twitter. “We have lost eight points for the referees.” It is seen that tweeting is a thing of sheiks…

In the middle of the media storm and with the politicians of rigor giving their opinion on their social networks (what we lacked) the Malaga issued a correct and neat official statement where he showed his opinion on “decisions that, in our opinion, could have interpreted differently“. It is what it is.

Leaving arbitration science aside, Málaga faces another meeting at the limit as far as professional chips are concerned. Yanis and Matos are suspended and Orlando is injured as always. Jairo, Escassi and Jozabed are more than reasonable doubts. The latter is difficult to arrive. In the worst case scenario, Málaga would only have 12 professional chips, two of them goalkeepers. Dani Barrio and Juan Soriano they know that, if there is no other option, they could exercise for a few minutes as outfield players. And that is counting on the fact that Lombán, recovered from the coronavirus, will be in the call, but greatly diminished. A miracle that Málaga is getting ahead.

The Almería, in hot

The Almeria, meanwhile, he arrives at La Rosaleda on after the refereeing suffered against Leganés, losing two points in the 99th minute and leaving the direct ascent to four points, so a new setback today would put his goal even more uphill. Those of Jose Gomes are in one of their worst moments of the season, chaining three days without winning. The one that has been for much of the season the highest-scoring team in the championship has scored just three goals in the last four games and needs to take off again.

After playing last Saturday and opening the next match this Friday, José Gomes will return to pull his usual rotations, although it remains to be seen if they will be extreme, being able to get a eleven totally different who acted before him Leganés. One of the sure news is that of Corpas, the second top scorer. Sadiq, for his part, has options to repeat. With him in the field everything is easier for the UDA ..

Aces to follow

Malaga: Luis Muñoz. He has scored five goals, all of them at La Rosaleda. He will also have to act as a midfielder due to absences.

Almería: Corpas. The ex of the Marbella will return to be holder. With eleven goals, he is in the best moment of his career. Saturday was one of the best.

The details of the match

Team to the limit. Malaga will be very short of professional troops and will once again look closely at managing a line-up without going overboard with the subsidiaries.

Rotations. The rojiblancos have the trump card of the rotations, playing José Gomes to the distraction until the last moment.

In defence. The tremendous defensive error that the Cartagena goal caused should not be repeated. Those imbalances do not like any coach.

Auspicious visit. Almería have chained two games at La Rosaleda adding up. Last season they won (0-1) and the previous one they tied (1-1).

Outside game. Almería is missing the offensive football on their sides. Last Saturday he created a lot of danger with Corpas.

Ups and downs

Malaga. Yanis and Matos are sanctioned. Orlando Sá and Ismael, injured. Jozabeb will not arrive, Jairo and Escassi are very doubtful. Lombán will be summoned after overcoming the coronavirus.

Almeria: Cuenca and Ramazani are low due to the FIFA virus. Gomes did not facilitate the call.