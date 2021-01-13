Zidane and his men have recovered in Malaga the lost smile in Pamplona because of the air delay of Playing cards and the bad game of The Sadar. In Malaga they have found ten degrees more, no sign of snow and a winter sun that tastes of glory. And the heat of the fans, something that had been lost for months because of the damn coronavirus. It was nice to see Sergio Ramos in training held at the athletics stadium Malaga city with dozens of fans cheering their free kicks, located behind the enclosure fences. It was an emotional trip back in time, with people looking behind bars at their idols, celebrating any dribbling, oriented control or hitting the squad. Ramos was very empathetic and interacted with them, dedicating several of his goals to them. “Finally with our fans!”.

That is why I believe that climate change in the capital of the Costa del Sol is going to carry over to the team game. Zidane already saw last year in Saudi Arabia (Yesterday marked a year of the triumph in the Super Cup against the Athletics) how his team cleared up doubts with two great games against him Valencia and the soldiers of the Cholo. Zizou is 180 minutes away from lifting the 12th Super Cup of the Madrid, which would also be his own 12th. Miguel Munoz, legendary, it took almost three decades to sign his 14 conquests. Zinedine is going at another cruising speed. The team does not arrive as a favorite due to its problems with the goal. But beware, it’s Madrid, it’s Malaga …