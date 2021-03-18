MALAGA airport is to launch pre-departure rapid COVID-19 testing this week.

The Costa del Sol airport will work in partnership with Arquimea and Recoletas hospital group to deliver the rapid testing, which gives antigen test results within 20 minutes.

Meanwhile the wait for PCR test results will be less than 12 hours.

The service will be operational from 8am to 6pm and available to all passengers and flight crew who require a PCR or antigen test prior travel.

The cost for the PCR test is € 58.60 and € 28.60 for an antigen test.

You can book appointments can be made through their website www.travelcovidtestcenter.com.