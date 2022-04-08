It is not that I am excessively afraid of tomorrow’s shock The Rose Garden, not. What really makes me panic. It is a very dangerous match for two fundamental reasons. The first due to the existing risk of involuntary relaxation at Real Valladolid. The Andalusians have not won in their stadium for more than four months and are flirting with relegation. They seem, a priori, an affordable rival to win again and that can produce an excess of confidence in the blanquivioletas. It’s not the first time it’s happened to them. And the second aspect that I don’t like is the atmosphere that they are creating for this match and that will be seen in La Rosaleda, also increased by the effect of a new coach after the arrival of Paul Guede. They are very dangerous conditioning factors that force pacheta to have their soccer players very active who must face the match as they faced, for example, the one in Tenerife. A highly motivated rival, in need and with a large public in his favor. In Tenerife, Valladolid solved it very well. If it does tomorrow too, the weekend that leaves them ahead of Almeria and Eibar it will be interesting to taste.

There are eight games left, eight finals, 24 points at stake that we must try to add. There is no margin for failure, you cannot lower the intensity or make mistakes that are not appropriate to the situation. Of the candidates for promotion, the one who maintains a high pace to the end and makes the fewest mistakes will reach the goal. I agree with the Blanquivioleta coach, you can’t think beyond the next game. You can not speculate with anything thinking about what will come later. Valladolid has the upper hand by going ahead in the standings and that is something that cannot be lost. That is why it is essential to think about how important the game of Malaga in which you have to give one hundred percent, match the rival in intensity and then impose the highest quality.

And Valladolid arrives in Malaga with the loss of Oscar Plano. He is a player who does not shine excessively but who contributes things that the coaches value. It is, therefore, a very important drop. But there is plenty of wardrobe space so that the absence of it is not noticed. The big question is whether the coach from Burgos will insist on the three men in the center or will bet on the two usual wingers and two forwards. I sense that this is the great doubt that assails Pacheta. Aguado and Roque They have been vital throughout the League but now monchu shows that he deserves to play. Opening the field with Plata and Toni, the team plays better and Sergio León also contributes a lot when he is on the field with the scorer Weissman. Plus annual He is in a great time and always helps. But they can’t all play at the same time. The problem must be solved by the coach and without making mistakes. Much of the promotion at the end of the season will depend on that success in the election. Move the chips well so that the overall performance is not diminished. That is the big question.