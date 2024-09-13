Full of heresy, manipulation and twists the word of God”, says pastor; this Thursday, candidate “prayed” for the religious man

Pastor Silas Malafaia published a video on his profiles on social media this Friday (September 13, 2024) saying that the candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Pablo Marcal (PRTB), despises the church and the pastors. The two have been exchanging barbs.

Pastor said that the first clash with Marçal was after Malafaia preached at a holy supper in the church, on the 1st Sunday of February 2022. According to him, the candidate began to “to despise pastor”.

The religious man stated that the businessman said that There is no pastor to compete with him in debate, and who knows more than all of them. He also stated that the candidate said that “You don’t need a pastor, you don’t need the church.”

Malafaia quotes the prayer live made by the candidate for the pastor in his profile on Instagram on Thursday (12.Sep) and says to those who prayed, to continue for Marçal.

Pastor called Marçal again manipulator and said he needs to go back to church. The clash between the candidate and the pastor gained strength after Malafaia stated that the businessman wanted “take advantage” of September 7th act on Paulista Avenue in São Paulo. He called it “liar”. The candidate said he was prevented to climb into the truck where the former president was Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The religious man criticizes the book “The Bible You Never Read”written by the candidate and says that he commits “heresy” when you write that the “The Bible is not the whole word of God”.