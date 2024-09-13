Pastor claims that the candidate for mayor of SP did a live broadcast to pray for him to deceive evangelical voters

Pastor Silas Malafaia published another video criticizing the candidate for mayor of São Paulo, Pablo Marcal (PRTB). In the recording of this Thursday (12.Sep.2024), the religious leader talks about the live broadcast held by the former coach in the morning to pray for him. The two have been clashing since the businessman participated in a conservative event organized by Malafaia.

“I’m speechless, people. This guy is sicker than I thought. I’m a psychologist, but this isn’t a case for a psychologist, it’s a case for a psychiatrist. He needs to take medication.” declared Malafaia.

The pastor continues to criticize Marçal’s appearance in live. He said he showed up disheveled and crying to cause a stir. “This is on purpose, guys. This guy is an evil manipulator, a psychopath.”

Malafaia also questioned whether the former coach is in fact conservative and said that he never spoke out against the “greatest persecutor of the right”, who, according to him, would be Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

“I made more than 20 videos questioning Alexandre de Moraes’ crimes. When in the last 2 years has Pablo Marçal said anything against him?? Nowhere”he said. “Conservative, no shit. He’s a profiteer. […] This guy is a liar. Wake up, honest people of São Paulo.“, completed.

