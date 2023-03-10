In a video published on this 5th (9.mar), pastor compared the current situation with the 2016 case involving the name of President Lula

O Pastor Silas Malafaia spoke this Thursday afternoon (Mar 9, 2023) in defense of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the case of jewelry. In a video posted on his channel on YouTube, the pastor endlessly criticizes press coverage of the topic.

“I’m ashamed to see a mediocre, partial and unscrupulous press commanded by ‘Globo garbage’ in a fierce attack on the figure of former president Bolsonaro”it says. “Do you know what this thug game is? [da imprensa]? It’s just that they hate Bolsonaro.”

Watch (3min49s):

The leader of the Vitória em Cristo Assembly of God argues that there was no attempt by the president or the first lady to hide the jewels and not put them in the collection.

According to Malafaia, a letter from the Federal Revenue would be proof that there was no crime. For him, the document “Knocks down any small talk”. Read by the pastor on video, the final part of the text reads:

“Considering the specific condition of the Minister – representative of the President of the Republic: the impossibility of refusing or immediately returning gifts due to current circumstances and the historical, cultural and artistic values ​​of the goods offered, it is necessary and essential that to the appropriate legal acquis”. read the full of the office (73 KB).

Malafaia also recalled the case in which a safe with works of art and jewelry was discovered in the name of the ex-wife of the current president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2016. The pastor argues that the action in the face of the two cases was uneven.

Understand

newspaper report The State of São Paulo revealed last Friday (March 3, 2023) that the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro would have tried to bring jewelry to Brazil without declaring it to the Federal Revenue. The pieces, valued at BRL 16.5 million, would be a gift from the Saudi Arabian government to the then First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

The set consisted of a necklace, ring, watch and diamond earrings with a certificate of authenticity from Chopard, the Swiss brand of luxury accessories.

The pieces were seized at the Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo. They were in the backpack of an advisor to the then Minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy), who was part of the federal government’s entourage in the Middle East, in October 2021.

The legislation determines that assets exceeding the value of US$ 1,000 must be declared. In this case, Bolsonaro would have to pay import tax equivalent to 50% of the value of the product and a fine equal to 25% of the total seized item – a total of R$ 12 million.

To enter the country without paying the tax, it was necessary to say that it was an official gift for the First Lady and the President of the Republic. In this way, the jewels would be destined to the Union’s assets.

According to the report, the former head of the Executive tried to recover the jewels another 8 times, using Itamaraty and officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy and even the Navy, but failed.

Bolsonaro denied the illegality of the pieces and said he was being accused of a gift he neither asked for nor received. Michelle also said she was unaware of the set.

After the publication of the report in the newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo that revealed the case, the former head of the Special Secretariat for Social Communication in the Bolsonaro government, Fabio Wajngarten, published a series of documents and stated that the jewels would go to the presidential collection .

Despite the letters released by Wajngarten, the Federal Revenue said on Saturday (4.mar) that the Bolsonaro government had not followed the necessary procedures to incorporate the pieces into the Union’s collection.

On Tuesday (March 7), the PF (Federal Police) had access to a document showing the 2nd package of jewels coming from Saudi Arabia listed as the former president’s private collection. The new document contradicts Bolsonaro’s version, which claimed that the jewelry donated by the Saudi government would be sent to the Union’s collection.

With the PF statement, Bolsonaro confirmed that the 2nd box of jewelry was listed as a personal collection. However, the former president continued to deny the illegality of the pieces.