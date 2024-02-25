Pastor was one of the organizers of the pro-Bolsonaro event this Sunday (Feb 25); He said he was not afraid of being arrested for his statements

The pastor Silas Malafaia criticized this Sunday (Feb 25, 2024) decisions of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), in addition to the minister Alexandre de Moraes. The pastor spoke at the event promoted by the former president on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, this Sunday (25.Feb.2024). The religious leader covered the costs of the event.

According to Malafaia, the Judiciary orchestrates “an engineering of evil” to arrest the former president. The pastor claims that Bolsonaro will be “exalted” if you are arrested.

“If they arrest you, you will leave there exalted. You will leave there exalted. If they arrest you it will not be to your destruction, but to their destruction”, said the religious leader to Bolsonaro.

Malafaia declared that he did not go to the event to attack the Supreme Court, because it would be an attack on an institution of the Democratic Rule of Law. The pastor, however, cited episodes that he considers contradictory from the Court.

He said it was an honor to defend Bolsonaro – which is “the greatest political persecution in history”– and which is on the side of “truth and justice”. He declared that he was not afraid of being arrested. “Shame is keeping quiet, shame is hiding, shame is running away”, he stated.

The religious leader said that Bolsonaro “he smoked a peace pipe” and tried to pacify the relationship with Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), in 2021. He stated that after September 7, 2021 – when the then president raised the tone against the STF – Bolsonaro's allies assessed that he would act against Moraes for alleged “interference” from the minister in the Executive Branch. But, instead, she spoke to the minister through the former president Michel Temer (MDB).

“The president, who is called truculent, a guy who doesn't negotiate anything, was approached by Michel Temer, Moraes' patron, he reached out and the president responded. He spoke on the phone with Moraes and the president gave in and appeased him. We were all amazed and I said to him: 'Wow, we didn't expect that'. The president, in popular parlance, 'smoked the peace pipe'”declared Malafaia.

The religious leader repudiated the president's speech Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) about the situation in Gaza, which, according to him, made Brazil “to be ashamed of the whole world”.

“His speech does not represent the Brazilian people. The only president of a democratic country who received praise from murderous Hamas terrorists. How embarrassing!”he declared.

