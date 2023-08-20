Pastor stated that Brazil “is living the toga dictatorship” during an event held in Rio this Saturday (19.Aug)

Pastor Silas Malafaia said this Saturday (19.Aug.2023) that Brazil is experiencing a “toga dictatorship” and called the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes de “dictator”. The statements were made during his speech at the March for Jesus, one of the biggest evangelical events in the country, held today in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

“We are living in Brazil the dictatorship of the toga, of the dictator Alexandre de Moraes. I’m not afraid of this guy […] Mister dictator of the toga, your house is yet to fall“, he said. Before Malafaia, Pastor Cláudio Duarte also spoke.

Malafaia is a declared supporter of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), whose electoral base is made up of a large part of the Brazilian evangelical community – the target audience of the event in Rio de Janeiro. Moraes, in turn, is a foe of the former president.

In his address to the faithful, the pastor addressed the theme of this edition of the event, which is “Freedom of expression”.

“They tried to approve a project of that government in the National Congress, with the talk of fake news, they tried to approve the restriction of freedom of expression”, he said. In this part of the speech, Malafaia refers to the PL of fake news (2,630 de 2020), whose text seeks to contain the spread of proven false information and regulate digital platforms such as Google, Meta, Twitter and TikTok.

During the course of the project in the Chamber, Moraes participated in debates and published decisions regarding the reaction of social networks.

The event started in the early afternoon of this Saturday (19.Aug). The participants gathered around 2 pm on Avenida Presidente Vargas, the main access route to downtown Rio de Janeiro, where they left to walk to Praça da Apoteose, on Marquês de Sapucaí.

In addition to the speeches and the walk, the event brought together presenters, singers and gospel influencers and organized electric trio structures.