08/19/2023 – 19:04

Pastor Silas Malafaia returned to attack this Saturday, 19, the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes. In a speech to thousands of evangelicals who attended the March for Jesus, an event held in the central region of Rio de Janeiro, Malafaia called Moraes a “dictator” and referred to the other ministers in the court as “missing”.

“We are living in Brazil a dictatorship of the toga, of the dictator Alexandre de Moraes. I’m not afraid of this guy. What has this guy been doing for the last two years, cutting down Brazilian social networks, putting people in jail, when he couldn’t even play because he doesn’t belong to him”, said Malafaia to the crowd.

The pastor also defended suspected prisoners for participating in the coup acts of January 8 and accused Moraes of colluding with the current government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. “Mr. dictator of the toga Alexandre de Moraes, his house is still going to fall. And I’m going to give the hypotheses: either it will fall by the hand of God, or it will fall because the Senate will be ashamed of itself, or it will fall because the people are the supreme power of a nation. And the people putting pressure on society, nobody can handle it. It’s one of those reasons. This guy is going to fall”, he spoke to the faithful.

The March for Jesus began at 2 pm this Saturday, on a route that stretched from Avenida Presidente Vargas to Praça da Apoteose, in the center of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. The theme chosen for this year’s meeting was “Freedom of Expression”.

“Never say you didn’t get a warning. They tried to approve this government’s project in the National Congress and in the Chamber, with the talk of fake news, they tried to approve the restriction of freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution that each of us has. At the last minute, the communist rapporteur, afraid of suffering defeat, withdrew the project from the agenda. Now what you have to understand is the following, my brother, by curtailing your freedom of expression, it is the gateway to curtailing your religious freedom. Because if I cannot express what I think about anything, I also cannot express what I think about religion, about my dogmas, my convictions”, preached Malafaia to the faithful.