This is the first time China has responded to Australia’s inclusion in the Malabar Naval Exercise this year. This is the first such naval exercise in which all the four countries of the Quad, India, USA, Japan and Australia are participating. These four countries have a dispute with China on some issues or the other showing their status in Asia. China has been making fun of the quad for a long time, but after this, when its four countries are going to conduct the exercises together, their concern has increased.On Australia’s inclusion in the Malabar Naval Exercise, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that China has taken cognizance of the development. He said in brief response that we have always believed that military cooperation between countries should be conducive to regional peace and stability. India announced on Monday that Australia would participate in the upcoming Malabar practice.

This exercise will be done in Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea

Navies of India, US and Japan participate in the Malabar exercise. The exercise is likely to take place in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea next month. India’s decision to heed Australia’s request to be part of this massive military exercise comes at a time when relations with China have become tense amid a border dispute in eastern Ladakh.

The Malabar exercise began in 1992

The Malabar exercise began in 1992 as a bilateral exercise in the Indian Ocean between the Indian Navy and the US Navy. Japan became a permanent partner of the practice in 2015. In 2018, the exercise took place near the Guam coast in the Philippine Sea and in 2019 it was near the Japan coast. For the last few years, Australia has been showing great interest in joining the practice.

This fear kept haunting China

In the light of China’s growing military dominance, the emerging situation in the Indo-Pacific region is a major topic of discussion among global powers. The US has been advocating the form of a security framework for the Quadrilateral Alliance to curb China’s growing dominance in the strategically important Indo-Pacific region. China’s apprehension about the purpose of this Malabar exercise has arisen because it feels that it can try to curb its dominance in the Indo-Pacific region.