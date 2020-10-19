Amid the ongoing military confrontation with China in East Ladakh, India (India) on Monday formally invited Australia to participate in the tripartite Malabar naval exercise with the US and Japan. The worst tensions have occurred at the border between Beijing and New Delhi in the last four decades. For the first time, it has been decided to include Australia for naval exercises with all the members of the regional group known as the Quad.

This Malabar naval exercise will be carried out in the Bay of Bengal at the end of the year with the navies of India, Japan, Australia and the US. Australia has also been invited to join it. The Defense Ministry said in a statement, “India is committed to increasing cooperation with other countries in the maritime security sector. In view of this, Malabar has invited the Australian Navy in 2020 to increase defense cooperation with Australia. See their participation soon.” Will get. “

The statement said that the ‘non-contact – at sea’ format has been planned in this year’s exercise. “Coordination between the navies of the countries participating in the exercise will be strengthened,” the ministry said. The statement said the quad nations are committed to further strengthening security in the maritime domain.

Let me tell you, in 2007, when India-US had asked to include Japan, Australia and Singapore to participate in the Malabar naval exercise, China objected to it.