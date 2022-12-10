bad rodriguez43 years old, has become one of the most sensual women on social networks, not only because of her music, but also because of the times she has been seen uncovered, whether in her bed or in the pool, the beautiful woman steals glances.

On this occasion La Mala Rodríguez was seen in black lace lingerie and lying on a bed, she took a photo to make it clear that her title as a sexy woman is safe, that is why she uploaded it, but she also said goodbye to La Voz, where she participated as a coach.

It may interest you:

“I can’t call you bad being so good”, “I suffer when I wake up and you already went to work”, “I saw you at the airport, very nice, greetings dear, you are a reference”, “The strange thing with you is not enjoying yourself! you are so transparent, so pretty in all aspects of the word and you have such a huge heart that anyone who sees you for 5 minutes realizes it,” the networks write.

In addition, the Spanish singer is very loved for being very transparent in everything she does, that is, she not only says things as they are, but also shows off what the body of a real woman is like without filters who does not have the need to deceive others. her fans and for that they praise her.

It may interest you:

Also the way of dressing is another of the things for which this beautiful woman makes everyone sweat, because if her outfit does not have a neckline she could refuse to go out and that is because her enormous bosom is another of her great characteristics.