Mala Rodríguez revealed in What about Évole that Bulimia had suffered. “When they saw me I was so fat, he bothered me. I said: ‘Look like the years I have been vomiting and putting my fingers to see me skinny“, he declared, impacting Jordi Évole.

“Now that I’m fatter, richer and I feel more, What people think or what they say, I just care a fuck“He was sincere. The presenter was surprised, but did not expect what the singer would confess below.

The Jerez continued the stories about eating disorders: “I don’t know who has not had them. The other day I was in A table with a lot of artists and I think everyone had suffered”

“When you go to a showroom, where there is clothes, everything has a size,” he explained. “What do you do if you don’t fit? They don’t give you the coverYou can’t do anything, “he revealed.” It’s a fat melon, “he criticized.

In addition, he talked about this problem was the cause of “the pressure that women feel.” “Not even 1% of what you can imagine,” he told Jordi. “For being a woman you have to be in a way, There is always a message from an uncle saying how you have to be“He culminated.