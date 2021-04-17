His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, confirmed that the efforts of the Endowments and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai embody the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, regarding Expanding the endowment to include its impact in all developmental aspects, and transforming it into an influential tool that supports culture, education, health and various fields of scientific research, noting that this vision has led to the strengthening and development of the endowment work system in Dubai and activating its role in achieving sustainable development that the state seeks.

His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Dubai pointed to the distinctiveness of innovative endowments and their remarkable growth in recent years in the emirate, which made them part of the lives of its people, as the culture of the endowment has become present and effective in the hearts of individuals or institutions that are racing to participate in the launch of innovative and modern endowments, which contributes more to Community development, especially with reliance on modern technical methods in managing and developing the endowment, and relying on scientific planning in developing sustainable endowment projects.

His Highness added: “The endowment is a cultural heritage and a symbol of humanity, its activation achieves sustainable development, and the UAE society is supportive of the endowment process and its noble message .. Let us preserve this community support and this effort and giving, so that the endowment achieves its full role in society.”

By the end of 2020, the Endowment and Minors Affairs Foundation in Dubai registered the endowment No. 717, thereby exceeding the total value of the endowment assets registered with it in the emirate by seven billion dirhams, and the endowments belong to the 442 endowments and endowments that they registered with the Foundation.

The 717 endowments are divided between 683 real estate endowments and 34 financial endowments (financial assets and stocks), and the charitable endowment with a share of 622 endowments, the atomic endowment of 64 endowments, and the joint endowment 31, out of the total endowments.

The shareholders of endowments were distributed between 316 endowments provided by men, and 97 endowments provided by women, while the number of endowments provided by entities and institutions reached 29 endowments.

Regarding the positive impact of the endowment on society, the Chairman of the Endowment and Minors Affairs Foundation, Issa Al-Ghurair, said: “The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in activating the role of the endowment to serve the sustainable development goals has had a great impact in motivating various entities, institutions and individuals to participate in the development The endowment and the achievement of its goals to open the gates of goodness and hope, and to extend a helping hand to families in need of support, patients awaiting treatment, orphans who lack care, and young people who aspire to education.

For his part, the Secretary General of the Foundation, Ali Al-Mutawa, said that the development of endowments is an ongoing need to search for sustainable projects and advanced investments, indicating the need for renewal and innovation in the forms and types of endowments, to ensure the effective participation of various bodies and institutions in investing the endowment and developing its assets, in a way that contributes to supporting projects The endowment and maximizing its benefits, so that the patients, orphans, widows, people of determination and those with limited income can reap its benefits.

Al-Mutawa explained that the expansion of the scope of participation in the endowment projects that the Foundation’s recent statistics showed, reflects the deep-rooted values ​​of goodness and charity in the Emirati society, the expansion of the endowment culture and the prominence of its importance among individuals and institutions of all kinds.

Maktoum bin Mohammed:

• The efforts of the “Dubai Endowments” embody the vision of Mohammed bin Rashid to expand the endowment to include its impact on all developmental aspects.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

