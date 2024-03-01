His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today offered his condolences on the death of the late, God Almighty willing, Misri bin Ateej Balarti.

During his visit to the funeral council in Dubai, His Highness offered his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, wishing the Almighty God to cover him with His vast mercy, dwell him in spacious gardens, and inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.