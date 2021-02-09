His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, raised the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, And His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their Highnesses Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion of the historic success of the “Hope Probe”, by entering its orbit around Mars at the specified time, after a trip during which it cut A distance of more than 490 million kilometers in space.

His Highness said: “We are filled with feelings of happiness and pride as we see this historic achievement, which transformed the dream of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, into a reality that all stages of preparation and work on it received with all the support and care of our leadership, which developed The exploration of space and a strong entry into the field of its sciences, research and projects, is a strategic goal at the forefront of its development goals. (Covid-19) is one of the challenges that did not deter UAE youth from their determination to complete their historic project, leading to this remarkable day in which we see the culmination of efforts that continued day and night, over the course of nearly six years of effort, research, study and development.

His Highness extended a greeting of thanks and appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of this historic mission and the great scientific achievement, with which the UAE is establishing a new high position for itself, as the fifth country in the world to reach the orbit of Mars, and the first country in the Arab and Islamic worlds, which is able to achieve this precedence. Scientific, which is expected to have great positive results in support of global research related to space, which is aimed in its entirety at the service of mankind and improving the quality of his life on Earth, with what the “probe” will provide of new and unprecedented information about this distant planet.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum noted that in addition to the highly important scientific and knowledge value of this historic mission, so too comes its moral value in stimulating motivation and providing a source of inspiration for current and future generations.





