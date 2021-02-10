His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, raised the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their Highness Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, on the occasion of the historic success of the Hope Probe, entering its orbit around Mars at the specified time, after a journey that covered a distance of more than 490 million kilometers in space.

His Highness said: “Today we are filled with feelings of happiness and pride as we see this historic achievement that transformed the dream of the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, into a reality that all stages of preparation and work on it received with all the support and care from our wise leadership that put the discovery Space and a strong entry into the field of its sciences, research and projects is a strategic goal at the forefront of its development goals, and it has prepared the probe all the conditions to complete its arrival into its orbit according to the approved timeframe and despite all the circumstances surrounding this ambitious project in its last year, given the challenges that the Covid-19 challenge caused did not bode The youth of the Emirates expressed their intention to complete their historic project, leading to this remarkable day in which we see the culmination of efforts that continued day and night over the course of nearly six years of effort, research, study and development.

His Highness extended a greeting of thanks and appreciation to all those who contributed to the success of this historical mission and the great scientific achievement by which the UAE is establishing a new high position as the fifth country in the world to reach the orbit of Mars, and the first country in the Arab and Islamic worlds that is able to achieve this scientific advance that from It is expected that it will have great positive results in support of global research related to space, which will serve in its entirety the service of mankind and improve the quality of his life on Earth, with what the probe will provide of new and unprecedented information about this distant planet.

His Highness said: “Reaching the planet Mars is the title of a new chapter in a development epic whose chapters have unfolded for decades … so that the Emiratis put their mark in the record of human development with an important achievement that makes our country the fifth partner throughout history in the discovery of Mars .. When the late Sheikh Zayed bin met Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless him with NASA space experts, nearly five decades ago, he believed that the day would come when the people of the Emirates would embody his dream that this young country would have a status and position in the field of space exploration .. and it was.

His Highness noted that in addition to the highly important scientific and cognitive value of this historic mission, so too comes its moral value in stimulating determination and providing an inspiration for current and future generations, enhancing their confidence in themselves, and confirming to them the merit of the children of this part of the world to participate in pioneering the global development process, and to provide Solutions that serve the human being and help him to face the challenges that may hinder his aspirations, as well as the impact of this success that only four countries have preceded us in throughout history, in encouraging young people to arm themselves with the weapon of science and rip off from its sources in various fields, especially those related to the future, especially with the entry The world is the era of the fourth industrial revolution and what it imposes on nations and peoples to own the reins of technology, which is what the UAE is accelerating the pace to achieve in order to serve its development goals and reach the highest levels of progress and prosperity.





