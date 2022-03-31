His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, attended the closing ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai, in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.
#Maktoum_Ben_Mohammed Witness the presence #Nahyan_Ben_Mubarak The closing ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai#Closing ceremony#GoodbyeExpo2020#Expo_Dubai#Expo2020Dubai@expo2020dubai pic.twitter.com/KrHREmvuJo
– Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) March 31, 2022
Maktoum bin Mohammed attends the closing ceremony of Expo 2020 #Dubai.#Emirates today pic.twitter.com/OJzXeSgjHU
– Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) March 31, 2022
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Maktoum #bin #Mohammed #witnesses #presence #Nahyan #bin #Mubarak #closing #ceremony #Expo #Dubai #Video
Leave a Reply