His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Legislation, witnessed part of the “Legislation and Leading Cities Conference,” which was held today at the headquarters of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, at the beginning of the activities of “Legislative Week.” 2023”, which is organized by the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai, and its work continues until November 23.

During the opening session of the conference, Ahmed bin Meshar Al Muhairi, Secretary General of the Supreme Legislation Committee in Dubai, delivered a speech in which he welcomed the attendees and reviewed the most important goals that the Legislative Week seeks to achieve as an effective arena for exchanging legal ideas, experiences and knowledge, and exploring ways to enhance the alignment of the legislative system with visions and strategies. Ambitious national development.

Regarding the impact of the Legislative Week and the discussions that will take place in its corridors, Ahmed bin Meshar said that the event embodies the approach of the Emirate of Dubai in developing the legislative and legal infrastructure capable of supporting sustainable economic growth and enhancing readiness to face future challenges, noting that the current year’s session of the “Legislative Week” constitutes A platform to shed light on ways to develop legislative work and lay the foundations for a legal and legislative system that contributes to consolidating the leadership position of the Emirate of Dubai on the global level, keeping pace with its great ambitions for the future and contributing to creating a supportive environment to achieve those ambitions.

Bin Meshar pointed out that the Legislative Week will discuss how to address the challenges that cast a shadow on the legislative scene, and enhance the role of legislation as a pivotal driver of sustainable development, and a major tool for keeping pace with surrounding changes.

The conference was attended by: His Excellency Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, His Excellency Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, His Excellency Counselor Issam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, and His Excellency Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Courts. Dubai and a number of senior officials.

“Legislative Week 2023” brings together a group of experts, legal experts and specialists in preparing and drafting legislation, and discusses a number of topics related to this field, through a series of sessions that will address ways for legislation to keep pace with rapid changes, and the role of the legislative system in supporting and stimulating economic growth and enhancing countries’ competitiveness and readiness. For the future.

The agenda of the Legislative Week includes a group of sessions, discussions, lectures and interactive workshops. The first day witnessed a session on “Global Challenges in Legislative Work”, in which the discussion revolved around the themes of sustainability, future legislation and governance in legislative work, while the second session of the first day was entitled “The Existence of a Judicial Environment”. “Distinguished, enabling Dubai to lead in attracting the economy globally.”

The activities of the second day include legislative laboratory sessions aimed at examining mechanisms to enhance the flexibility, proactiveness and sustainability of the legislative system, through three areas: “Technology, Policy and Legislation”, “Technology and Knowledge Transfer”, and “Technology and Administrative Burdens”. The activities of the third day of the event are scheduled to include a session entitled “Politics and its Role in Building Legislation,” while the second session of that day will discuss international treaties and agreements and their implications for the United Arab Emirates and the Emirate of Dubai in particular, while it will be held during the fourth and closing day of “Legislative Week.” A session entitled “The Legislative Industry in the Emirate of Dubai.”

It is noteworthy that the first day of “Legislative Week 2023” included a number of events, the most important of which was the launch of the “Dubai Legislation Digital Platform” and its integrated services in the legislative system, and its role in enhancing community participation by enabling community members to view draft legislation before adopting it.

The committee aims to bring about a qualitative shift in the efficiency of legislative work by continuing to develop the digital platform and expanding its scope using digitization innovations and generative artificial intelligence. The platform provides a range of fully digitized services, including requesting local legislation and reviewing federal legislation; Requesting legal opinions and explanatory notes; Request training in the legislative field; Requesting a translation of legislation; In addition to the Dubai Legislative Portal, and the Official Gazette of the Government of Dubai.