His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, stressed that with the young and creative energies in the UAE government, we seek to achieve a better future for the nation.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “The annual meetings of the UAE government began today, which is the most important government gathering for decision-makers in the country and which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum years ago as part of a new methodology for developing government work.”

His Highness added, “Through these meetings, the most important ideas behind our major achievements during the past period were born.”

His Highness continued: “With the young and creative energies in the UAE government, we seek to achieve a better future for the nation in response to the visions and ambitions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – may God protect them – to strengthen our government leadership globally to remain at the forefront of nations.”