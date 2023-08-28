His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed that “Emirati women are persistent and creative, and they are the soul of society and the secret of its interdependence.

His Highness added, in a post on the “X” platform: On Emirati Women’s Day, we celebrate the mother, sister, wife, daughter, employee, housewife, and all women who form the nucleus of every family and the strength of every society. Emirati women are persistent and creative, and they are the soul of society and the secret of its interdependence. We are proud of Emirati women and celebrate today and every day their amazing achievements and giving in all fields.