His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, we held a meeting of the Federation’s General Budget Committee to discuss the draft general budget for the fiscal year 2024, and we were briefed on projects developments The approved capital and development projects that have been achieved during the past months, and the indicators of the current year that reflect the economic growth witnessed by the UAE in various sectors. With the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we will work to sustain our financial resources and enable development projects that guarantee the UAE its leadership among nations, and guarantee its people their happiness and well-being.