His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed his belief and confidence in the ability of the UAE youth to achieve leadership in new economies.

His Highness, in a post on the “X” platform yesterday, under the hashtag “#Youth_I_Am_Proud_Of”, praised Hilal Lootah, who founded “Lon Data” to meet the market and individuals’ need for an application that organizes their financial affairs, and for developing the application to suit the needs of financial institutions, to be able to attract about 10 financial institutions and digital banks within a short period.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Hilal Lootah founded Lone Data to meet the market and individuals’ need for an application that organizes their financial affairs. He developed the application to suit the needs of financial institutions and was able to attract more than 10 financial institutions and digital banks in a short period. Financial technology is the future, and Hilal’s choice to work in this field is a challenge that he will one day take to achieve global success in this sector. I have full faith and confidence in the capabilities of our youth to explore opportunities in new economies and achieve leadership in them.”