His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister for Financial and Economic Affairs, said through his Highness’s account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, “I thank Their Highnesses Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for the precious trust they have placed in me in the new tasks, and we promise to redouble efforts to achieve the visions of our wise leadership in developing the financial and economic sector, advancing sustainable development and achieving first positions for the United Arab Emirates at all levels. Our ambition is leadership and the journey continues.”