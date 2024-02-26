Today, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, witnessed the graduation of members of the “Second Class Leadership Programme” organized by the Ministry of Finance.

His Highness said through his Highness’s account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, that he witnessed the graduation of members of the “Second Grade Leaders Program” organized by the Ministry of Finance with the aim of preparing promising leaders for the government financial sector.

His Highness added, “Through the program, we aspire to qualify a new generation of leaders who will lead the future of the UAE and its development process on the foundations of leadership and innovation.”

His Highness concluded by saying, “We have Emirati cadres that I consider to be a national wealth and a lifeline for development. Through their ability to anticipate the future and keep pace with global changes, we will achieve leadership in the financial sector globally.”