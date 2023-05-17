His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, chaired the meeting of the Judicial Council and was briefed on the developments of the judicial authority’s work, its strategic plans and results for the past year.

His Highness said in his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: I chaired the meeting of the Judicial Council and was briefed on the developments of the work of the judicial authority, its strategic plans and results for the past year. We continue to improve the legislative and judicial environment in Dubai to reach a judicial system that provides a global model for achieving justice, preserving the rights of community members, and strengthening Dubai’s global leadership.”