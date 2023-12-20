His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, we congratulate His Highness Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on taking the constitutional oath. As Emir of the State of Kuwait, under the leadership of His Highness, Kuwait is entering a new phase in its journey. We wish His Highness success in achieving further growth and development for Kuwait, and we pray to God to grant the leadership and people of Kuwait prosperity, security and prosperity.