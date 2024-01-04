His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, published a video clip through His Highness’s account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, through which His Highness commented, saying, “18 years of leadership, giving and wisdom.” And the ambition that does not know the impossible. We celebrate His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the leader who changed the concepts of government administration and set new standards for universality. We are proud of the dreamer who combined achievement with the impossible and created tomorrow’s opportunities in our present.

His Highness added, “We follow the example of the teacher who led us with his vision towards the future. 18 years and the amazing journey continues towards new heights of brilliance.”