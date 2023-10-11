His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Judicial Council in the Emirate of Dubai, chaired the council meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, yesterday, as part of His Highness’s continuous follow-up of the affairs of the judicial authority and its members. In the emirate.

His Highness said in a tweet on “X”: “I chaired the meeting of the Judicial Council in Dubai, and approved decisions to appoint and promote judges, prosecutors, and judicial inspectors, in support of distinguished judicial competencies, and we discussed the most prominent developments in the judicial authority, its strategic and development plans, and its initiatives… with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we aspire to bring the judicial system in Dubai to the highest levels of performance efficiency, the rule of law, and the establishment of justice among people, so that Dubai will be the best and most just city in the world.”

During the meeting, His Highness approved a number of decisions to appoint and promote judges in the Dubai Courts, prosecutors in the Public Prosecution, and judicial inspectors in the Judicial Inspection Service, in a way that supports the three entities with distinguished judicial competencies capable of dealing with changes in the arena of legal and judicial work.

The meeting discussed the most prominent developments in the judiciary, and reviewed the latest developments in its work and strategic plans, and the results of its performance indicators and development plans with regard to the “Privatization of Implementation” and “Development of Implementation” projects in Dubai Courts, which represents one of the most important pillars of justice and the preservation of rights.

The members of the Council expressed their deep thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for His Highness’s approval of the promotions of members of the judiciary for the year 2024, and the important implications that this carries that reflect the great care that the leadership gives to the judicial authority in the Emirate. Dubai.

The Attorney General of the Emirate of Dubai, Counselor Issam Issa Al-Humaidan, praised the leadership’s support for the judiciary, saying: “This honor reflects the importance of the efforts provided by the judiciary, including members of the prosecution, in serving the nation, preserving justice, and achieving security and stability. It also represents a great incentive to continue working.” To strengthen the foundations of the judiciary, preserve rights and freedoms, and provide the highest levels of justice to everyone living on the land of the UAE, whether citizens and residents, and everyone who visits it as an honored and reassured guest.

The President of the Dubai Courts, Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, confirmed that the appointment of new judges to the Board of Commissioners, affiliated with the Court of Cassation, contributes to achieving the highest levels of justice in the Dubai Courts, as they were chosen according to the highest standards from among the qualified cadres who will provide their fellow judges with knowledge and experience, through Assisting the court in preparing the case, researching it and expressing a legal opinion regarding it, and contributing to developing and accelerating the litigation procedures before the court, in a manner that does not prejudice the principles of integrity, justice and fairness.

The Authority is primarily responsible for examining cassation appeals and requesting reconsideration submitted to the Court of Cassation, offering reconciliation to the parties to the appeal, and proving the abandonment of the dispute and other dispute symptoms affecting the continued consideration or decision of the appeal. The Authority is also responsible for expressing a legal opinion on requests referred to it by the President. The court or the heads of its departments, while all of the Authority’s work is subject to a special system of judicial inspection, ensuring that its work is followed up and that it achieves its desired goals.

The President of the Court of Cassation, Judge Abdul Qadir Musa, stated that the role of the Board of Commissioners is not limited to developing litigation procedures in the emirate, but rather extends to qualifying judges to work in the Court of Cassation in the future, by enrolling them in the body that works under the umbrella of the Court of Cassation, and is considered the highest judicial body in The emirate, which will give them the necessary judicial experience, adding that the presence of the authority, and its optimal performance of its role, would provide an additional guarantee to the litigants, through its preparation of reports of the legal opinion in the appeals pending before the Court of Cassation, which contributes to the accuracy of the legal examination of the appeal and its reasons, and makes it easier for the court. Decide on it quickly.

Results of the progress rate of “implementation development” in Dubai Courts

The President of the Execution Court, Judge Khaled Al Mansouri, announced the results of the progress rate in the “Execution Development” project in Dubai Courts, where the overall completion of the project reached 65%, while the overall completion rate of the “Privatization of Execution” project reached 89%, which confirms progress in accordance with the directives of His Highness. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Judicial Council in the Emirate of Dubai, by working to establish the rule of law as a basic guarantee for preserving human rights and the capabilities of society, and what this requires of continuing to work to find all the elements that reach The judicial system in Dubai reaches the highest levels of performance efficiency, and ensures the establishment of the rule of law and the establishment of justice among people, in accordance with a mechanism that works to improve operations in an optimal way, and encourages workers in Dubai Courts to adopt a culture of continuous improvement. To be an essential part of work plans, in order to achieve excellence in results and outputs.