In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, held the ninth meeting of the Federation’s General Budget Committee, to discuss a project The general budget of the federation for the fiscal year 2024.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, in a tweet on “Twitter”: “We held a meeting of the Federation’s General Budget Committee to discuss the draft general budget for the fiscal year 2024, and we reviewed developments in the approved capital and development projects that were completed during the past months, and indicators for the current year.” Which reflects the economic growth witnessed by the UAE in various sectors. With the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, we will work to sustain our financial resources, and enable development projects that guarantee the UAE its primacy among nations, and guarantee its people their happiness and well-being.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Cabinet Affairs Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, Minister of State for Financial Affairs Muhammad bin Hadi Al-Husseini, and Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates Khaled Muhammad Salem Al-Tamimi, in addition to representatives of the Presidential Court and the Ministry of Finance.

During the meeting, the committee discussed a number of issues, foremost of which came the federal draft general budget for the fiscal year 2024, within the budget plan for the years (2022-2026), in light of the developments and procedures undertaken by the Ministry of Finance, in accordance with the provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (26) for the year 2019, regarding public finances, its amendments, and related decisions and recommendations.

The committee directed to complete the necessary procedures to prepare the draft general budget for the federation for the year 2024, and then submit it to the Council of Ministers. The committee also reviewed the cash flows of the federal government for the fiscal year 2023, based on the actual and collected revenues during the elapsed period of the current fiscal year, as well as estimates of expected revenues until the end of the fiscal year 2024, after the federal authorities updated their revenue forecasts.

The committee reviewed the financial position of the federal government for the fiscal year 2023, in light of the actual expenditures and revenues that took place during the second quarter of 2023, as the indicators reflect the extent of positive growth witnessed by the UAE in various sectors and economic activities. In addition, the committee reviewed the developments of projects. The approved capital and development projects that were accomplished during the past months of the fiscal year 2023. It is worth noting that the Cabinet approved the federal budget for the year 2023 with a total of 63.1 billion dirhams.

