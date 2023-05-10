His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai International Financial Center met today (Wednesday) James Gorman, Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, one of the largest banking and investment institutions in the world. A leader in the field of financial services.

The meeting, which was held at the Dubai International Financial Center, discussed the emerging opportunities in the region and beyond, which international financial institutions can benefit from, starting from Dubai and by taking advantage of the highly efficient and reliable infrastructure it offers, and flexible and advanced regulatory and legislative frameworks that support growth and enhance chances of success, in addition to Benefit from the business-friendly environment, which in essence depends on the principle of positive and effective partnership between the government and private sectors.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation for the partnership and cooperation relations between Dubai and Morgan Stanley, and His Highness said: “Dubai is keen to enhance its supportive approach to international business and financial companies in order to achieve joint successes that enhance opportunities for growth and innovation in this vital sector, We are also keen to confirm Dubai’s position as a major platform for businesses and investments seeking to expand in the region and consolidate its flag base, whether regionally or globally. We are confident in the impact of our positive partnership with major financial institutions in confirming Dubai’s role as a global financial center and an active and influential contributor in shaping the future of the global financial services sector.”

For his part, the Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley affirmed the company’s pride in the long association of cooperation with Dubai and the United Arab Emirates through its regional headquarters in the Dubai World Center, noting the vision and support of the wise leadership, which was one of the most important elements of the great economic prosperity that Dubai is witnessing. Reinforce its position as a major destination for financial services in the region.

The activity of the global leader in the field of financial services in the Middle East goes back to the seventies of the last century, and it was one of the first to join the Dubai International Financial Center by opening its regional headquarters in the center in 2006, as the company offers through that headquarters an integrated set of products and services. Investment banking, investment and equity management.

It is noteworthy that Morgan Stanley recorded in 2022 net global revenues of $ 53.7 billion, while the company has a huge team of more than 80,000 employees distributed in more than 40 countries.