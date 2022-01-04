His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said that we are inspired by the path of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to love the lead, achieve the impossible, and make the impossible happy. the people.

His Highness said in a tweet on “Twitter”, on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s assumption of the reins of government in the Emirate of Dubai: “16 years since he took over the reins of power, he has harnessed it to work and achievement… In his heart live his family, and all the people of the Emirates. In his thought, a vision that was ahead of its time, astonished the world, and inspired minds. He established the best governments in the world, built the most beautiful cities on Earth, and brought the Arabs to Mars. We are still inspired by his love of leadership, achieving the impossible, and making people happy.”

