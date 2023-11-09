His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed Dubai’s continued endeavor to achieve the goals of Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda by doubling the volume of Dubai’s foreign trade and adding 400 cities to its foreign trade map.

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform after his meeting with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lindt & Sprüngli International: We in Dubai believe in the necessity of building partnerships and strengthening areas of cooperation with major industrial companies around the world in all fields.

His Highness added: Today I met with Ernst Tanner, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lindt & Sprüngli International, and in the meeting we discussed ways to support major companies to consolidate their business in Dubai and the continuous development witnessed by the encouraging investment environment and its impact on Dubai’s position as a global financial and business centre.