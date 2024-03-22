His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Surur bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, visited the council of His Excellency Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl Asset Management Group, in the Al Khawaneej area in Dubai.

His Highness exchanged with the attendees congratulations and blessings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, praying to the Almighty God to return these blessed days to the UAE, its wise leadership and its honorable people with Yemen, goodness and blessings, and to perpetuate for our dear country the causes of progress and prosperity and for its people the bonds of affection and compassion and to always make it a symbol of goodness. And giving.

The Council was attended, alongside His Highness, by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister Tolerance and coexistence, His Highness Sheikh Butti bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment and Development Office in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and a number of the country’s notables, ministers, senior officials and businessmen.