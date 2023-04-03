Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, visited Hisham Abdullah Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Emirates NBD Group, in Al Khawaneej area in Dubai, where he exchanged with the audience at the Ramadan Majlis. Congratulations and blessings on the blessed month of Ramadan, praying to God Almighty to make it a month of goodness and blessings for everyone, and perpetuate the blessings of security, stability and prosperity for the UAE and its people under our wise leadership.

In addition to His Highness, the Council was attended by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Airlines Group, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, His Excellency Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.