With the conclusion of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, appreciated the world’s renewed confidence in the UAE.

His Highness said in a blog post published yesterday on the “X” platform: “We thank the working team that presented the best version of the conference, and was able to achieve great leaps in coordinating global efforts to preserve our planet from the dangers of climate change, which culminated in the historic UAE agreement, which is considered a major step forward.” Quality in the global climate action process.

His Highness added: “Our work in this field is continuing and growing, and our commitments to consolidating sustainability as a way of life and economic thought continue with the vision of our wise leadership and our global partnerships, so that our future generations will enjoy a stable climate and a land where life flourishes.”