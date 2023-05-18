His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, stressed the importance of keeping pace with global developments in the field of digital technologies, which today constitute the backbone of modern life and the main pillar of development and modernization efforts in various fields, to keep doubling efforts in order to Consolidating Dubai’s achievements in the field of digital transformation, and taking advantage of the great opportunities offered by technology, is a strategic priority to support the sustainable and comprehensive development process in Dubai and the UAE.

This came during His Highness’ visit to the headquarters of the Dubai Digital Authority, where he was received by Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, and Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority, who briefed His Highness on the most prominent programs, projects and strategic initiatives implemented by the Authority within the framework of the plan to digitize life in Dubai and make it the city. The world leader in digital quality of life.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation for the creative national competencies that had a clear role in enhancing the digital capabilities of Dubai and the UAE, saying: “The competence of Emirati cadres from the sons and daughters of the country, and their success in accelerating the pace of transformation to the digital environment, is a source Pride and pride for all of us.. They have proven that they are up to the responsibility and up to the trust of the wise leadership, which looks forward to more of their contributions and efforts in supporting the ambitious goals that Dubai bears for the future, so that it will always be at the forefront as a model of development aimed at human comfort and achieving happiness and advancement.

His Highness called for benefiting from the pioneering capabilities that Dubai enjoys, including great national experiences, specialized talents and competencies from around the world, strong infrastructure and advanced and flexible legislative frameworks, as well as interest in innovation and creative ideas, openness to advanced global experiences and keeping pace with changes, so that Dubai and the UAE remain on the Always the inspiring model in development and growth.

During the visit to the headquarters of the Dubai Digital Authority, His Highness the First Deputy Ruler of Dubai met with a number of the Authority’s leaders and employees, where His Highness listened to a detailed explanation about the progress of work and developments in the strategic projects that the Authority is implementing, and the desired goals behind them, which in their entirety serve the objectives of Dubai government in the areas of digital government, data, statistics, cybersecurity and smart city, where His Highness praised the level of achievement and praised the performance of the national work teams and the advanced levels of efficiency they demonstrated in implementing the vision and directives of the wise leadership.

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority, expressed his deep thanks and appreciation for the interest, support and encouragement given by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to the authority and its employees, and his pride in this generous visit, which in itself constitutes a source of great motivation and encouragement for the work team. To continue efforts to reach new horizons of achievement, in a way that lives up to the level of aspirations for the future of digital development in Dubai.

His Excellency said: “The visit of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid to the authority reflects the interest of the leadership and its keenness to follow up on the progress achieved in the field of transition to the digital environment, and to confirm Dubai’s leadership in this regard. The wise directives and expressions of encouragement and motivation that His Highness directed to the work team represent a starting point. New for the authority towards more achievements that meet the expectations of our leaders and enhance Dubai’s leadership as an inspiring global model in comprehensive digital life.”

During the visit, His Highness the First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance listened to an explanation of the most important qualitative projects of the Dubai Digital Authority, the most prominent of which is the “Dubai Dashboard” project, which is an analytical dashboard that provides decision-makers with a comprehensive and instantaneous view of the most important vital indicators of the city, and covers aspects Several related to Dubai’s status as a global city, while the painting also includes information about the most prominent regional and global events and their impacts on the various local, regional and international levels, especially on the economic level, which contributes to forming a clear picture about the surrounding conditions to support the ability to make sound decisions. In light of these variables.

His Highness was also briefed on the “Digital Balance” initiative, which contains an integrated and comprehensive system to achieve balance and harmony among individuals in their interaction with digital influences in the Emirate of Dubai, with the aim of enhancing the quality of digital life. It is one of the unique initiatives of its kind at the level of cities in the world.

His Highness also listened to an explanation about the “Dubai Transactions Indicators” initiative, which monitors the level of performance of government services in the various service delivery channels in the Emirate of Dubai, through an information dashboard that helps decision-makers measure the performance of government services in Dubai in real time, in addition to a central dashboard. For the customer to follow up the transactions that were submitted through the various service channels.

It is noteworthy that the Dubai Digital Authority includes under its umbrella the expertise of four government agencies: the Dubai Electronic Security Center, the Dubai Statistics Center, the Dubai Data Corporation, and the Smart Dubai Government Corporation, to ensure the concerted efforts of the concerned authorities to achieve the vision of the wise leadership aimed at making Dubai a global digital capital.