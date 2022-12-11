His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today blessed their Highnesses, the rulers of the Emirates and its people, as he blessed the Arabs, for the launch of the “Explorer Rashid” to the moon.

His Highness said in a tweet on “Twitter”: “We congratulate their Highnesses, the rulers of the Emirates and its people, for launching the ‘explorer Rashid’ to the moon. We congratulate the Arabs for starting the first Arab mission to explore the surface of the moon, and we wish it success. The UAE is crossing a new historical station in its space achievements, with the help of its scientists at the Mohammed Center.” Bin Rashid Space Center, and prove that it is the homeland of the impossible.