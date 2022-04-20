His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said that Zayed Humanitarian Day is a revival of the biography of a leader who founded his country on the approach of giving, and from whom she inspired her efforts and initiatives to care for people all over the earth.

His Highness added, through his account on the “Twitter” network: “Humanity is the highest quality of man, and in the Emirates it is an authentic trait.”



