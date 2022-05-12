His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, she has established a global model in building partnerships aimed at modernizing government work on future foundations that ensure the improvement of the lives of communities and the building of a better future for future generations.

This came during the reception of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, yesterday in Dubai, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, Anna Brnabic. During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation and partnerships between the two friendly countries in areas of common interest.

His Highness witnessed the signing of a bilateral cooperation agreement in the field of government modernization between the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Serbia, with the aim of enhancing knowledge exchange, sharing successful experiences, building the capabilities of government cadres, and adopting best government work practices.

His Highness said that the leadership of the UAE believes in the approach of partnership and cooperation to advance government work and consolidate a new generation of governments that lead societies in the journey of creating the future, and develop their work on sustainable and proactive foundations that anticipate challenges and innovate solutions to the rapid changes that the world is witnessing.

His Highness added that bilateral cooperation in government modernization with the government of the Republic of Serbia confirms the distinguished relations that unite the two friendly countries, and embodies the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to strengthen partnerships and expand horizons of cooperation with governments around the world to strengthen government frameworks, through the exchange of experiences and the participation of Successful experiences to empower governments and enhance their readiness for the future.

The bilateral cooperation agreement in government modernization was signed by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs in the UAE government, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, Anna Brnabic.

For her part, Anna Brnabic said: “We are witnessing a milestone in the course of the close bilateral relations between the Republic of Serbia and the United Arab Emirates, where the two countries share a focus on technology, innovation and creativity.”

She added that “the cooperation agreement will achieve great progress in the fields of artificial intelligence, digital government, digital economy and innovative industries, as knowledge exchange forms the basis for the close relationship between the two countries, and under the leadership of President Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia is looking forward to more achievements that the two friendly countries can achieve together to lead the future.” ».

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Group, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar Sultan Al Olama, and Director General of the Department Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Helal Saeed Al Marri.

The bilateral cooperation agreement between the governments of the UAE and Serbia is the result of a series of joint meetings and forums and mutual visits between the UAE and Serbia, during which it was agreed to share the successful experiences between the two governments in the areas of developing and modernizing government work, and benefiting from them to improve the efficiency and performance of the government work system, by focusing on Nine main axes included in cooperation to enhance readiness for the future and find innovative solutions to challenges.

The cooperation between the governments of the two countries includes the exchange of expertise, experiences and best government practices within nine vital axes covering the areas of: digital government, digital economy, science and innovation, government capacity building, business incubators, creative industries and tourism, education, programming, and artificial intelligence.

It is worth noting that the “Government Knowledge Exchange Program”, launched by the UAE government and supervised by the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, consists of three main axes, which are the development of individuals, the development of processing methods and tools, and the development of systems, and the program aims to strengthen global partnerships for the exchange of knowledge. And experiences and successful experiences in the areas of government work, to chart future paths and create proactive solutions to the challenges that governments will face by benefiting from the exceptional experiences developed by the UAE in government administration.

Promote knowledge exchange

The cooperation agreement between the governments of the UAE and the Republic of Serbia is a new addition to a series of global agreements signed by the UAE government with several countries in the region and the world, as part of its endeavor to enhance knowledge exchange between governments to serve their societies, through bilateral cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding in government modernization and development and the transfer of successful government experiences. Distinguished experiences in government work, raising performance levels, strengthening the government excellence system, building capacities and competencies, preparing generations of government leaders, and developing the experience of providing government services, which included Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan, Iraqi Kurdistan, Uzbekistan, Senegal, and Costa Rica. Greece, Colombia, Spain, Seychelles, Maldives, Guyana, and Barbados.

Deputy Ruler of Dubai:

• “The UAE leadership believes in the approach of partnership and cooperation to advance government work and consolidate a new generation of governments that will lead societies in the journey of creating the future.”

Anna Barnabic:

• “The cooperation agreement will achieve great progress in the areas of artificial intelligence, digital government, digital economy and innovative industries.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

