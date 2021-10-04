His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, confirmed that the UAE was able, during a short period of its life, to develop a government work system, which is the most competitive and distinguished at the global level, thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, as the country was able to achieve leadership In government work, which reflects a leadership thought that focuses on proactiveness and sustainable development.

This came during His Highness’ meeting with the leaders of the Prime Minister’s Office and the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, where His Highness reviewed the strategies of the UAE government. He was also briefed on the most prominent international reports on the UAE government, the stages of federal strategic planning, as well as the new methodology for managing transformational projects in the federal government.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum indicated, during the meeting, that “we share the responsibility with the work teams in the federal government during the next stage, in translating the plans and directions of our leadership into a tangible reality, which is enjoyed by the citizens of the state and all residents on its lands, through the application of The new government work methodology, which is the basis of our work, and we will double communication and integration between government teams and institutions, to be a daily approach in our work to continue success.”

His Highness stressed the importance of preserving the gains made during the last stage, and enhancing them to continue progressing and upgrading government work tools to broader and more comprehensive horizons, adopting new and innovative government work models, and providing the best services with the highest levels of efficiency and effectiveness, in line with the directions of the UAE government to improve performance. To provide the best government services, enhance the state’s competitiveness, and build a better future for future generations.





