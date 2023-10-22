His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, received the Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, at Zabeel Palace in Dubai.

His Highness said in a tweet on “X” yesterday: “The UAE-Singapore relations are witnessing great prosperity in the areas of government work and economic fields between the two countries, which represent two pivotal centers for global trade and two important destinations on the global tourism map. The UAE is Singapore’s first trading partner in the Middle East region.” And North Africa for many years.

His Highness added in his tweet: “I met with His Excellency Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore, and we discussed strengthening the partnership between the two sides in the next stage in various vital fields, especially the fields of energy, advanced technology, digital transformation, manufacturing, research, development, innovation, and other sectors related to the industry of the future.” His Highness affirmed in the tweet: “With the visions of our leadership, the UAE’s consistent approach to enhancing joint civilizational and economic dialogue with the countries of the world continues, and our relationship with the Republic of Singapore is moving steadily towards the future in a way that achieves prosperity and well-being for the peoples of both countries.”

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the visit of the Prime Minister of Singapore and the accompanying delegation, noting the prosperity witnessed in the cooperation relations between the two countries at the various economic, commercial and tourism levels. His Highness expressed his hope that the next stage will witness the strengthening of the partnership between the two sides in various vital fields that… It serves the development ambitions of the two friendly peoples, and supports the common interests of the two countries, especially in the fields of energy, advanced technology, digital transformation, manufacturing, research, development and innovation, and other sectors related to creating the future.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

During the meeting, the importance of intensifying joint work to find more cooperation paths through which expertise and successful experiences can be exchanged in various vital fields was emphasized, especially at the level of investment, trade and tourism exchange, and given that both sides have a great wealth of experience as two pivotal centers for global trade and destinations. Major tourists on the global tourism map.

The results of the Gulf Cooperation Council and ASEAN summit in Riyadh were also reviewed, and the impact of strengthening the Emirati-Singaporean partnership in advancing the process of Gulf-Asian cooperation in general, and what enhances the prospects for this cooperation through the strong economic growth rates of both the GCC and ASEAN countries.

During the meeting, a number of topics of common interest were discussed, most notably the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

(COP28) The hope of this global event is to find solutions that contribute to making tangible progress in climate change around the world.