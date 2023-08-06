His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, affirmed that the directives of the wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, is the one that defines the features of the Ministry of Finance’s strategic plan 2023-2026, which is in line with achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, as the Ministry of Finance works to advance government work through financial empowerment, sustainability, innovation and foreseeing the future. To continue the path of excellence and upgrading government financial work, and to support the financial leadership and sustainable development of the state.

On the occasion of the launch of the Ministry of Finance’s strategic plan 2023-2026, His Highness said: “The ministry aims to develop and implement sustainable financial policies, promote economic growth, a competitive business environment, international economic and financial relations, trust and transparency, and the ministry is keen to advance the path of excellence and work in the federal government.”

His Highness added: “We are keen to harmonize between the interim needs of the national economy on the one hand, and the rapid global changes on the other hand, and to take into account the long-term national goals, and the need to achieve them through achievements at all levels of financial work stages, starting from human capital, passing through the legislative and legal structures and the environment.” Local business, up to financial policies, international relations and global partnerships. Therefore, the plan presents a set of medium-term strategic goals and a series of main goals of a temporary nature, with implementation projects for each goal. It also takes into account government enablers that allow the implementation of projects and moving them to more advanced stages. .

And His Highness added: “To ensure the success of the plan and the realism of its objectives, we relied on attracting and empowering the best human talent, providing efficient and effective institutional services and digital infrastructure using artificial intelligence, while applying best practices in human resources and global practices in leadership, quality standards, institutional excellence and performance measurement. And promoting innovation practices based on flexibility And proactivity and readiness within the work system with the aim of consolidating the best practices of institutional innovation and managing change by foreseeing the future.

Strategic role.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, affirmed the Ministry’s commitment to its strategic and influential role in the fields of resource allocation, taking into account government performance indicators, and supporting the decision-making process to enhance efficiency, as the Ministry is a center of excellence and innovation in the areas of introducing the culture of financial hedging, and providing The public and private sectors have the tools and capabilities to support innovation in the country, making it a global reference for best practices.

His Excellency said: “The Ministry of Finance has maintained its position as a leading ministry of opinion despite all the changes and challenges experienced by the global economy. Drawing and implementing sustainable and forward-looking financial policies, managing and developing the financial resources of the federal government, enhancing the representation of the country’s financial interests at the international level, and building distinguished internal financial capabilities, in a way that in turn achieves global leadership in public finance and sustainable development.

Our values ​​are the core of our business.

The strategic plan included 6 values ​​of the Ministry, which focused in their entirety on building team spirit, achieving leadership and excellence, so that the Ministry would be an example in adhering to the highest international standards and surpassing best practices, and enhancing flexibility in managing financial work by looking forward to the future and being proactive in responding to changes, while ensuring the quality of life. Through outputs that achieve customer satisfaction and happiness, and equality between everyone in rights and duties. The Ministry was keen to ensure that its work environment is based on integrity and transparency, supports openness and exchange of knowledge, and enhances trust among employees while raising the level of self-control.

Directives of the strategic plan.

It constitutes the vision of the wise leadership and the directions of the strategic plan of the United Arab Emirates. The main guideline for the Ministry’s strategic plan 2023-2026, in addition to six other additional directives, namely; The internal and external factors affecting the performance of the Ministry, the results of questionnaires for the categories of influential and affected customers by the performance of the Ministry, the basic capabilities and qualifications in the Ministry, the available strategic resources and capabilities, internal strengths and weaknesses, and external opportunities and risks, in addition to what is determined by international best practices in the field of managing financial resources.

strategic goals.

The Strategic Plan 2023-2026 of the Ministry of Finance included three strategic goals, which set clear frameworks for achieving the desired goals. The first strategic objective is to “enable outstanding financial performance in the federal government” through two projects: designing the public finance roadmap, strengthening analytical capabilities, and ensuring sound financial management. Two projects are linked to the second strategic objective, “Ensuring financial sustainability for an inclusive future.” Managing public debt and designing balanced tax policies that keep pace with local and international developments. As for the third strategic objective, “Enhancing National Financial Resilience”, two projects are included in it; Designing a framework for emergency response and recovery in the financial field, and developing a program of cooperation with ministries of finance worldwide in the field of public finance. Main objectives.

The four main objectives of the Strategic Plan 2023-2026 include periodic tasks, as within the first objective, “developing a sustainable fiscal policy”, tasks include developing financial planning for the federal government, public finance sustainability and risk management, and preparing and reviewing financial laws and policies. The tasks in the second objective, “Promoting economic growth and a competitive business environment,” include managing and following up the government’s financial committees and interests in companies, institutions, and organizations, and enhancing the competitiveness of the business environment. As for the third main objective, “Strengthening international economic and financial relations,” it includes three tasks: promoting financial interests at the international level, activating the opportunities and advantages of joint Gulf financial and economic integration, and developing and strengthening relations in international tax issues. The tasks of the fourth main objective, “Enhancing Confidence and Transparency”, include four tasks: improving and developing mechanisms and tools for planning and budget execution, managing and governing financial data, preparing and managing financial operations for the federal government, and managing the government procurement platform. – Government enablers for the federal government.

The Strategic Plan 2023-2026 also included government enablers, as it falls within the “attracting and empowering the best human talents and providing efficient and effective institutional services and digital infrastructure” three strategic projects: financial leaders and future skills, designing a framework for attracting and preserving competencies and talents, and developing an artificial intelligence framework in the ministry.

In order to achieve the first government potential and its strategic projects, 10 periodic tasks were identified, including managing financial resources and procurement efficiently and effectively, in accordance with international best practices, applying best human resources practices and international practices in leadership, quality standards and institutional excellence, while ensuring the achievement of internal and external communication, in addition to setting and developing the strategic plan. Measure performance, provide the best legal services and the latest information technology services, and common services for all organizational units with high efficiency.

As for the second government possibility, “Promoting innovation practices based on flexibility, proactivity, and readiness within the work system,” it includes one strategic project, which is the consolidation of best innovation practices and change management. It also includes two periodic tasks: managing institutional innovation and foreseeing the future.