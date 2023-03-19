His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, stated that the one billion meal endowment project launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, carries a billion humanitarian messages from the UAE. and its people and residents to the world.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter” as “The billion meal endowment project launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum carries a billion humanitarian messages from the UAE, its people and residents to the world. A message of goodness, relief and support for people wherever they are. We invite everyone to participate in it and achieve Its goals, God willing, during the holy month.”