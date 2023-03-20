His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, confirmed that the campaign “Stop a Billion Meals” launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, carries a billion A humanitarian message from the UAE, its people and residents to the world. His Highness said in a “post” on “Twitter”: “The campaign to stop one billion meals, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, carries a billion humanitarian messages from the Emirates, its people and residents to the world. A message of goodness, relief and support for people wherever they are. We invite everyone to participate in it and achieve its goals, God willing, during the holy month.