His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, confirmed that the campaign “Stop a Billion Meals” launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, carries a billion A humanitarian message from the UAE, its people and residents to the world. His Highness said in a “post” on “Twitter”: “The campaign to stop one billion meals, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, carries a billion humanitarian messages from the Emirates, its people and residents to the world. A message of goodness, relief and support for people wherever they are. We invite everyone to participate in it and achieve its goals, God willing, during the holy month.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#Maktoum #bin #Mohammed #Billion #Meals #project #message #goodness #relief #support
Leave a Reply