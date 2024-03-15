His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said on Friday that, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, a giving campaign is being launched. Sustainable from the emirates of goodness to the world.

His Highness added in a tweet on the “X” website: With goodness, we make challenges into opportunities, and give hope for a better life, and consolidate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and with the directives of His Highness to sustain the UAE’s giving to the world, a Mother’s Endowment campaign worth one billion dirhams is launched to support the right to education in less fortunate communities, and granting education and qualification to millions of individuals in these communities, so that the endowment constitutes an ongoing charity on behalf of all the mothers of the Emirates in their honor.

